The massive crypto exchange will enable its U.S. customers to deposit all or part of their paychecks in crypto or dollars without a fee.
Coinbase will enable direct paycheck deposits, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange giant announced in a blog post Monday.
The nine-year-old, publicly traded company said it will allow users in the U.S. to deposit “as much or as little” of their paycheck at no fee, whether in crypto or fiat currency. Coinbase said that direct deposit would address concerns that making frequent transfers was too time consuming, and will allow users to make investments, earn interest on digital assets or pay for goods and services with greater speed and efficiency.
Users can create and modify direct payments by following a few steps in the Coinbase app. Coinbase can set up an automatic paycheck distribution or provide instructions to enable manual deposits via a company’s payroll system. The company said the service will be launched in “the coming weeks.”
Coinbase will enable direct paycheck deposits, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange giant announced in a blog post Monday.
The nine-year-old, publicly traded company said it will allow users in the U.S. to deposit “as much or as little” of their paycheck at no fee, whether in crypto or fiat currency. Coinbase said that direct deposit would address concerns that making frequent transfers was too time consuming, and will allow users to make investments, earn interest on digital assets or pay for goods and services with greater speed and efficiency.
Users can create and modify direct payments by following a few steps in the Coinbase app. Coinbase can set up an automatic paycheck distribution or provide instructions to enable manual deposits via a company’s payroll system. The company said the service will be launched in “the coming weeks.”
In a separate announcement, Coinbase said it would allow Coinbase Visa debit card holders to earn crypto rewards on spending in dollars as well as certain cryptocurrencies without fees, and that it had improved its mobile and web apps to enable users to research assets, conduct transactions and “engage with the broader cryptoeconomy.” The company said that beginning this week, cardholders will be able to earn 1% on DAI tokens or 4% on AMP or RLY tokens. They can already earn 1% on ether, dogecoin and bitcoin, and 4% on the GRT and XLM tokens.
“Coinbase is building a one-stop shop for crypto-based financial services,” VP of Product Max Branzburg said in a statement to CoinDesk, adding:
“Our goal is to enable everyone to get more out of their money with the power of crypto – from getting your paycheck in crypto, to generating yield on your assets, to spending your crypto and beyond – all from a single account.”
Coinbase noted its partnerships with M31 Capital, Nansen and SuperRare Labs enable workers in the “creator economy” to receive crypto payments. The company said it would make further announcements in the coming months about how it would facilitate these types of payments by companies.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price falls under weak support to $0.20
Stellar price action (XLM) has been in a descending triangle for most of September. Bears are enjoying the respected technical levels that are showing resistance against bulls who are attempting to overhaul the downtrend.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
ADA price to drop to $2 despite Cardano’s Dish Network partnership
Cardano price whipsaws buyers and sellers during the weekend trade session. News regarding Cardano's partnerships with Dish Network and Chainlink generated a substantial spike higher.
Shiba Inu stagnation period might result in 20% correction
Shiba Inu price has spent ten days consolidating inside a triangle pattern. Extremely choppy and indecisive price action makes short-term speculation difficult, and bulls and bears are trading in a painful market condition.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.