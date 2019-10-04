Following a month long pause in UK banking, Coinbase has now reinstated UK deposits and withdrawals.

Coinbase also announced the listing of five new cryptocurrencies and tokens for U.K.users, including the XRP, basic attention token (BAT), stellar lumens (XLM), 0x (ZRX) and augur (REP).

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reinstated U.K. bank deposits and withdrawals following a pause in banking operations for around a month.

Coinbase announced that British pound (GBP) deposits and transfers are once again available for local Coinbase customers. GBP denominated transactions were paused following the exchange’s July breakup with Barclays.

As a form of compensation for the lost GBP support, Coinbase has reduced trading fees for U.K. customers from Aug. 1–15.

Additionally, Coinbase also announced the listing of five new cryptocurrencies and tokens for U.K.users, including the XRP, basic attention token (BAT), stellar lumens (XLM), 0x (ZRX) and augur (REP).