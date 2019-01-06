Coinbase President Asiff Hirji latest to resign from popular crypto exchange
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. has announced that president and chief operating officer, Asiff Hirji, who was the former executive of TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp. before he took the position in late 2017, will be leaving the company, causing concerns among investors over the stability of the upper management amid the fact that CTO Balaji Srinivasan also resigned from Coinbase in early May.
“We’re incredibly grateful for Asiff’s contributions over the past 18 months. His experience and mentorship helped guide Coinbase through an important chapter in its history," Brian Armstrong, co-founder of Coinbase, said in a statement.
"He joined at a critical time when both the company and crypto space were going through rapid growth, bringing his extensive experience to bear when it was most necessary.”
Emilie Choi, the company’s vice president of business, will be taking over the position of the chief operating officer.
