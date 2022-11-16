The collapse of crypto exchange FTX derailed an emerging positive situation in cryptocurrency markets after the significant deleveraging of May and June left few, if any large, marginal sellers in the digital assets space, Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Tuesday.
The new turbulence in the cryptocurrency market and the lack of large buyers has left the sector vulnerable, potentially extending what was an already long crypto winter, analysts David Duong and Brian Cubellis wrote.
FTX bankruptcy proceedings will be closely watched, but for the digital assets sector, a lot still depends on the path of interest rates in the U.S, the report said.
The market is highly likely to see “second order effects” arising from the unraveling of FTX, as it emerges which counterparties have lent or interacted with either the exchange or its sister company, Alameda Research, and what those exact liabilities are, the note said.
Coinbase says poor liquidity could last till at least the end of the year, noting that stablecoin dominance has risen to a very high 18% of the total crypto market cap, which itself has dropped to around $800 billion as of Nov. 12 from about $1 trillion at the end of last month. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
“The combination of increasing hashrate (pushing up the difficulty as a result), rising energy costs and now weaker bitcoin prices has led to increasingly stressed economic conditions for bitcoin miners,” the note said. Hashrate is a measure of computing power devoted to mining bitcoin, and as the hashrate increases, so does the difficulty of producing the cryptocurrency.
FTX’s demise has undoubtedly damaged investor confidence in the sector and remediation will take some time, potentially extending the crypto winter by several more months, perhaps through to the end of 2023, the note added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Three trade setups for BTC traders, but is $20,000 still on the cards?
Bitcoin price reveals a tight consolidation above a stable support level, indicating that a volatile move is around the corner. Traders need to pay close attention to liquidity levels to grasp the three outlooks explained below.
XRP Price Prediction: Russian missiles striking Poland could provoke a selloff
XRP price could suffer an unexpected blow as the war between Russia and Ukraine has broadened into Polish territory. Key levels have been defined to guage XRP's next potential move. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.46.
Serum price nearly doubled post the emergency fork in the aftermath of FTX exchange hack
Solana-based decentralized exchange token, Serum, was forked by its community. A fork implies that developers copied the underlying software code and started afresh.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: The next move defines the trend
HBAR price has rallied impulsively, recovering 15% of market losses. An influx of volume accompanies the impulsive rally with larger transactions than the previous 33% decline. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.043.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.