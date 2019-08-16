Leading into the end of the major crypto rally in 2017 the question on peoples lips was whether Bitcoin would be headed to the mainstream. There was lots of talk of landlords, Ferrari garages and corner shops accepting Bitcoin as payment for goods. Now Coinbase CEO Armstrong says that major institutions are depositing in large amounts at the exchange.
After confirming the companies acquisition of the international operations of storage giant Xapo. Armstrong said “Whether institutions were going to adopt crypto or not was an open question about 12 months ago. I think it’s safe to say we now know the answer. We’re seeing $200-400M a week in new crypto deposits come in from institutional customers.”
Coinbase has now become the world’s largest crypto custodian which puts them in the top spot for the institutional manager list for crypto with $7 billion of assets under custody. It does not seem like they are stopping there as Armstrong went on to say “In addition to custody, we’re excited to explore new ways to monetize and leverage crypto assets such as staking, borrowing against crypto portfolios and lending crypto to trusted counterparties,” exciting times.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
