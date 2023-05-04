Coinbase and Bitcoin are in positive correlation, but despite current decline on Coinbase, Bitcoin is still strong and doing well. Coinbase can be actually already finishing wave C of an A-B-C correction and if that will be the case, then BTC could easily stay up and supportive after current corrective pullback.
If you are interested in a detailed view and more analysis like this, then watch our latest recording of live webinar below:
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These three catalysts are key to Bitcoin price rally to $35,000
Bitcoin price has resumed its upward trend post the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike. Experts like BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes have noted the impact of failure of US banks on Bitcoin’s uptrend.
GAL, DYDX, APT and BIT token unlocks are lined up in May amidst key macro events
Crypto token unlocks are lined up in May, with Galxe (GAL), dYdX (DYDX), Aptos (APT) and BitDAO (BIT) unlocking their tokens between May 5 and 15.
Dogecoin price in process of creating bear trap as DOGE primed for 5% intraday uptick
DOGE price was on the descent together with Bitcoin and other major pairs on Wednesday. DOGE undergoes a small fade at the start of the European session.
Coinbase terminates its Bitcoin loan service, meets Ripple legal team to discuss crypto regulation
The mounting regulatory pressures on crypto exchange Coinbase resulted in a termination of its Bitcoin loan service, Borrow. The exchange used to offer millions in loans against a Bitcoin collateral to users in several US states, prior to its termination.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.