Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase UK has announced that users are now able to enjoy full support for; XTZ, DAI, EOS and LINK granting customers access to buy, sell, and trade even more assets through a GBP wallet, funded by a GBP bank account or credit/debit card.

The moves from Coinbase follows the complete reinstatement of their GBP wallet functionality and the recent launch of BAT, ZRX, REP, XLM, and XRP.

It will see greater exposure to these smaller tokens, as the exchange contributes towards mass adoption given its large user base.