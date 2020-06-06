Coinbase accused of intentionally underperforming during drastic BTC price swings

Coinbase exchange users claim that the exchange does not function when BTC’s price increases or decreases drastically.

Coinbase crypto exchange users have observed that the exchange experiences a technical glitch every time the price Bitcoin crosses a threshold of about 5%. When this occurs, users are unable to either trade or withdraw their coins. This puts them at a disadvantage as these are the times when proactive actions are needed the most.

Such an incident happened recently when BTC’s price rose from $9,600 to over $10,300 in an hour. This was followed by a message on the Coinbase website, stating that service is “temporarily not available”. This issue was not left neglected by the users.

A trader and market researcher [@CryptoWhale] took to Twitter to report his observations of the Coinbase work patterns. He stated that the exchange normally goes down each time BTC price records alteration of more than $500 at a time.

After doing more research into exchanges uptimes, I've noticed a substandard pattern from #Coinbase.



Their exchange seems to be programmed to go "offline" anytime theres a $500+ move in #Bitcoin's price. Over the last year, Coinbase has gone offline 11 times during larger moves. pic.twitter.com/3fNOU1QuiZ — Whale (@CryptoWhale) June 3, 2020

A similar pattern also occurs when BTC displays a sharp downfall trend, obstructing traders who want to trade immediately. On May 9, the price of BTC dropped massively, recording a loss of almost $2000. The exchange underwent malfunctions then as well. Coinbase is yet to explain why it is not able to function during significant price swings.