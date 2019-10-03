Content creators can easily convert their funds to other currencies.

The Coil platform receives almost 50,000 visitors a month.

According to a recent press release, creators on Coil – a platform that allows content creators to monetize their work can now be paid in XRP. The content creators will also be able to receive these funds in real-time. This is put into effect via a partnership between Coil and GateHub Ltd, a payment gateway and XRP Ledger wallet provider.

The partnership allows creators on the Coil platform to get their payments in XRP and easily convert to other currencies. Funds can be converted to EUR, USD, BTC, and ETH. GateHub will also allow these persons to withdraw EUR or USD, to their traditional bank accounts. According to Coil CEO, Stefan Thomas:

“Our integration with Gatehub provides creators with the ability to withdraw their web monetized earnings to any European bank account. This makes it much easier for creators and developers across Europe to experiment with and use Interledger and Web Monetization.”

The Coil platform backs contents like literary writing, journalism, music, photography, podcasts, drawings, paintings, and many more. The platform is powered by Interledger and it receives almost 50,000 visitors a month. Enej Pungerčar, CEO of GateHub, commented on the partnership saying:

“Money streaming is here! With a bright future ahead for Web Monetization and a growing interest in the Interledger Protocol, we are writing a new chapter with Coil. This is the start of a great partnership. Together we will bring this technology to a broader audience.”



