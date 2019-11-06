​​​​​​ The collaboration is expected to improve order fill rates and enhance the business between franchisees.

The blockchain technology will help in ensuring that the payments between franchises are processed quickly.

Coca-Cola, the world’s largest beverage company, has partnered with German software firm SAP to manage its massive number of partners and franchises. SAP provides blockchain services to businesses. Coca-Cola works with Coke One North America (CONA) to manage the technology platform behind its franchise business.

According to a Business Insider’s report, Coca-Cola’s bottlers will now be benefitting from the efficiency offered by the blockchain technology. This is expected to improve order fill rates and enhance the business between franchises. At times where these bottlers have a shortage of supply, CONA allows multiple Coca-Cola franchises to communicate among themselves. This will ensure that the orders can be fulfilled by purchasing the required surplus from another bottler.

CONA’s blockchain-enabled system enables the Coca-Cola franchises to identify whether one can help another without revealing proprietary information about their clients and order volume. This partnership will also help in ensuring payments between the franchises are processed quickly.

Andrei Semenov, the senior manager at CONA said:

There are a number of transactions that are cross-companies and multiparty that are inefficient. They go through intermediaries; they are very slow. And we felt that we could improve this and save some money.

Overall, the collaboration will reduce the order-reconciliation time down to just a few days. This is a significant improvement over the 50 days it used to take before.



