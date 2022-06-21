Cloudflare, a significant infrastructure provider for the internet, recently experienced widespread problems, leaving many crypto exchanges down.
The content delivery network (CDN) confirmed via an update posted on Tuesday that it is experiencing issues with its services and network, and a fix is currently being implemented. However, the firm has yet to provide information regarding what went wrong, causing services across the world to come to a halt.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX tweeted that its platform and other sites will be difficult to access for many people, claiming that the exchange is now in “post-only” mode. Crypto exchanges Bitfinex and OKEx also tweeted about the issue, with the latter asking if there is a Web3 alternative in the future.
Cloudflare, which became public about three years ago, offers web network infrastructure to businesses, allowing them to publish their material online. The infrastructure also provides security services, including distributed denial of service protection (DDOS).
This isn't the first time that a Cloudfare outage has had ripple effects in the cryptocurrency world. In August 2020, a similar outage brought Bitfinex and other major websites to a halt.
Aside from crypto exchanges, other sites and applications such as Indian brokerages Zerodha and Upstox, as well as communication platform Discord, are all down right now with a 500 internal server error.
Cointelegraph reached out to a few exchanges regarding the situation and will update this article pending new information.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How Solana price will react after Solend attempts to take over investor’s wallet
Solana price is looking top-heavy as it hovers below the $38.2 hurdle. Solend, a lending/borrowing platform voted to take control of a whale’s account to prevent a cascade of liquidation. Rejection at $38.22 and the fallout from this fiasco could trigger SOL to crash to $25.
This is where LUNA 2.0 price recovery will land
Terra showed restraint and stayed above $1.69 even as BTC crashed below $18,000. LUNA price has been trading below the larger range since its breakdown on June 8. However, the recent surge in bullish momentum could push Terra up to retest the said level.
Polkadot price is on pace for $4, but a pullback is expected for these reasons
Polkadot price could print one more decline into $4. Bitcoin, however, shows bullish evidence; thus, a pullback scenario is likely. Polkadot price shows signals of a temporary bottom.
Bitcoin may have bottomed, but Ethereum price suggests otherwise for these reasons
Ethereum price lures the everyday investor to implement a dollar-cost average investing strategy. The invalidation level for Ethereum price, however, is still wide and less favorable than Bitcoins'.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.