Cloudflare, a significant infrastructure provider for the internet, recently experienced widespread problems, leaving many crypto exchanges down.

The content delivery network (CDN) confirmed via an update posted on Tuesday that it is experiencing issues with its services and network, and a fix is currently being implemented. However, the firm has yet to provide information regarding what went wrong, causing services across the world to come to a halt.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX tweeted that its platform and other sites will be difficult to access for many people, claiming that the exchange is now in “post-only” mode. Crypto exchanges Bitfinex and OKEx also tweeted about the issue, with the latter asking if there is a Web3 alternative in the future.

Cloudflare, which became public about three years ago, offers web network infrastructure to businesses, allowing them to publish their material online. The infrastructure also provides security services, including distributed denial of service protection (DDOS).

This isn't the first time that a Cloudfare outage has had ripple effects in the cryptocurrency world. In August 2020, a similar outage brought Bitfinex and other major websites to a halt.

Aside from crypto exchanges, other sites and applications such as Indian brokerages Zerodha and Upstox, as well as communication platform Discord, are all down right now with a 500 internal server error.

Cointelegraph reached out to a few exchanges regarding the situation and will update this article pending new information.