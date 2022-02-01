The world’s second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization keeps on growing as it erodes the dominance of the current leader, Tether.
The stablecoin landscape is a constantly-shifting dynamic but one trend has become clear over the past year or so — Tether’s dominance is diminishing.
Its main rival, Circle, has just reached a milestone of 50 billion USDC in circulation according to CoinGecko and a Feb. 1 tweet by company co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire.
Allaire said that while this is a massive number, “it's the massive growth and ecosystem around it that tells the broader story.” He added that USDC has seen 10,000% growth over the past two years.
The total stablecoin supply currently stands at $177 billion, equating to around 9.7% of the total crypto market capitalization. Tether commands around 45% of that total, whereas Circle now takes a 29% share as the gap between them closes. For reference, this time last year Tether had a dominance of 74% with Circle taking just 16% of the stablecoin pie.
Circle’s stablecoin market capitalization expanded by 987% in 2021 according to CoinGecko. Comparatively, Tether’s supply saw less than a third of that growth with 275% over the same period.
According to the Circle CEO, the stablecoin network saw $2.5 trillion in on-chain transactions and 4.6 million active wallet addresses in 2021 alone. USDC runs on eight different blockchains, is supported by 200 protocols, and can be traded in 180 countries on 34 exchanges. Tether is still the dominant force in the stablecoin ecosystem, but the Goldman Sachs-backed digital payment company Circle is closing in fast.
As reported by Cointelegraph on Jan. 19, the USDC supply has already flipped USDT on the Ethereum network. Tether supply is currently split mostly between Ethereum and Tron with around 39 billion and 36 billion USDT on each network respectively and the rest on a handful of others such as Solana, Omni, and Algorand according to its transparency report.
On Jan. 31, Circle announced that it had expanded its multi-chain ecosystem by adding support for Dapper Labs’ Flow network.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base
XRP price has been hovering around the $0.604 support level for almost ten days. A resurgence of buying pressure at $0.604 could see Ripple rally 20% to $0.757. owever, a breakdown of the $0.604 barrier could lead to a 20% crash to $0.518.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA projects a 47% upswing
Decentraland price has formed a bullish chart pattern following a long period of consolidation. MANA could be headed for a major upswing, a 47% ascent following a slice above the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern.
El Salvador strongly opposes IMF demands to drop Bitcoin as legal tender
El Salvador’s Finance Minister responded to the IMF’s demands to remove Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. The Treasury Minister stated that the country would not end its support for BTC. President Nayib Bukele expects a “gigantic price increase” for Bitcoin as demand increases.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH bull trap could trigger a crash to $1,750
Ethereum price has seen a stabilization of its steep correction around a crucial support level. The resulting rally from the said barrier has pushed ETH close to an overhead barrier, which could get rejected, leading to another down leg.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.