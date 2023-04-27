The United States must implement stablecoin legislation and digitize the U.S. dollar to mitigate the “very active de-dollarization taking place” around the world right now, says Jeremy Allaire, the CE of stablecoin issuer Circle.
Allaire’s comments at the Consensus 2023 conference on April 26 were made in light of the recent U.S. banking crisis.
The CEO of Circle — the stablecoin issuer behind USD Coin (USDC $1.00) – called on Congress and the Federal Reserve to take action, saying that otherwise, alternative currencies and payment systems would continue to eat into the dollar’s dominance:
We have a very active de-dollarization taking place. You’re having very significant reactions to the U.S. risks in the U.S. banking system, risks with the U.S. government itself, a geopolitical imposition on many parts of the world [and] the desire for alternative payment systems all around the world.
“This is happening and it’s accelerating,” he added.
For the USD to remain “competitive” and “safe” in the internet era, Allaire said the U.S. needs to lay out stablecoin legislation imminently, and the Federal Reserve needs to implement the digital dollar into its “core systems” to capitalize on the high demand around the world:
The demand for digital dollars like USDC is highly global. We see that demand all around the world — we see it in emerging markets, we see it in markets where people want to hold a digital dollar versus their local banking system [...] as an efficient medium of exchange for various types of international transactions.
If the U.S. government doesn’t get its act together, this will be a “giant missed opportunity” for the country, Allaire stressed.
The call for action comes as the Chinese yuan overtook the dollar for cross-border transactions in China for the first time in March, according to Reuters.
Circle has taken some responsibility into its own hands of late, having launched USDC on Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol.
Allaire said the new solution is the “most important new piece of blockchain infrastructure” since the firm began minting and issuing USDC in 2017.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
