CipherTrace reports exit scams stole some $3.1 billion from crypto investors in 2019

A report conducted by CipherTrace covers ground on the total amount of estimated thefts from crypto investors.

It stated the year of the exit scam, reporting that $3.1 billion had been stolen.

CipherTrace released a quarterly report, covering ground on Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering. The company provides complimentary reports on the State of Crypto Crime and Global AML Regulations

It detailed that aggregate crypto losses reached $4.3 billion this year. In terms of hacking thefts they amounted to some $125 million, additionally to a 2019 total of $227 million.

Furthermore, excluding the QuadrigaCX hacking of $195 million, cybercriminals stole some $161 million in Q1. Given that CipherTrace’s price estimates are set at the time of initial reporting, current valuations would be much higher. CipherTrace further claims 2019 may be the

