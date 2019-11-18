Chinese news agency Xinhua reporting of fraudulent blockchain company claims

State media in China warning of fraudulent blockchain claims by companies

State media in China, Xinhua News Agency is reporting a warning against companies fraudulent claiming the adoption of blockchain.

The report details that local companies seem to be claiming to be using blockchain technology to boost their stock prices. There are several firms have made statements saying that they are exploring blockchain technology.

Although, only a handful can prove that they are actively involved in the sector. Back in 2017, there was a bull run, where companies enjoyed spectacular stock increases off the back of a supposed interest in blockchain technology.

It notes that more than 500 of the over 3,000 listed companies say that they are using or working on blockchain systems. However, only 40 of them can back up their claims.