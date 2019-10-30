Chinese authorities in Guangzhou launch blockchain initiative fund

A $140 million subsidy blockchain fund has been revealed by Chinese government authorities.

The report detailed that they are suggested to be keen to sponsor two blockchain-related projects per year.

China’s Guangzhou government has announced a $140 million subsidy fund for the encouragement and development of blockchain initiatives.

The local authorities in Guangzhou are suggested to be planning to spend 1 billion yuan ($141 million) to selectively sponsor two blockchain-related projects each year, as noted via a tweet from a senior exec at crypto investment holding firm Primitive Ventures.

As per the reports, via Beijing-based media outlet Caijing, Primitive Ventures’ co-founder Dovey Wan detailed that the government is specifically planning on supporting two types of blockchain-related projects - federated chain projects and “no-coin” public chains.