China’s state run media outlet Xinhua covers large piece of Bitcoin

There continues to be momentum coming from China around the promotion of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, following their previous hard stance on the crypto sector. Reports from Chinese state run media outlet Xinhua covered a large article on Bitcoin.

The article published by Xinhua was translated in English as the title of; “Bitcoin: The First Successful Application of Blockchain Technology”, in talks up the use of the leading currency and the technology behind it.

Although, it has not caused much of a bullish reaction to the price, nethertheless, it would be great exposure to many potential Chinese investors.