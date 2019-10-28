China's SAFE Regulator says Libra could be used for illegal cross-border financial activities

A senior Chinese regulator, Sun Tianqi recently had his say on Facebook’s Libra project. According to the Chief Accountant of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), Libra needs to follow the same kind of law that other foreign currencies do or it will be banned from the country.
Mr Tianqi said: “Financial technology can promote the opening up, innovation and development of a country’s financial market, but it could also bring a lot of illegal cross-border financial activities. This should be a matter of great concern to all countries, especially emerging markets.”
Now, these comments came as we get more and more details about the state cryptocurrency that is set to be released by the Chinese government soon. Facebook has recently warned the Senate that the US must up its game in terms of digital assets are China are running ahead. Now, this could be a retaliation to Mr Zuckerberg's comments to the US administration or SAFE could genuinely worried about Facebook's borderless payment system.
His comments echo other experts, who are confirming in China Libra may not be welcome. Recently. Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor for the People’s Bank of China, stated that projects such as the Libra would end up harming the Chinese economy and national payment systems. Wang Xin, head of research at the bank, was another figure that defended this idea.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin starts to sell off on the intraday timeframe
In the biggest volume move of the day BTC/USD sold off at USD 9,500 to hit a low of 9,180.59. After the recent rally on Saturday, it's fair to say the market has consolidated. The volume has been pretty light for most of the US session but ...
Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement
IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Tuesday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29.
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with strong growth across the board
Green shoots are everywhere in the market. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are demonstrating strong gains from 2% to 26%. Notably, NEO and TRON are the best-performing assets out of top-20 as both coins have gained over 26% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD retreats from recent high, $180.00 still intact
ETH/USD bottomed at $153.28 on October 23 and created a top at $199.00 on October 26. At the time of writing, the second largest coin is changing hands marginally below $183.00 amid downside correction after a strong rise into the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.