China’s Latest Crypto Rankings: EOS Retains Top Spot, Bitcoin in 12th Place

China updated its cryptocurrency rankings on May 23 — with eos retaining the top spot and bitcoin moving up three places.

The government-sponsored index assessed each blockchain on three criteria: technology, application and innovation.

Joining EOS in the top five was tron, ether, steem and ontology.

Despite its dominance in the crypto industry overall, Bitcoin was in 12th place. While it scored well for creativity, it placed behind EOS in the score for basic technology.

The rankings were released by the Center for Information and Industry Development in collaboration with China’s Ministry for Industry and Information Technology.

This is the 12th assessment to take place, and updates are now being made once every two months instead of monthly, the notice reads.

Eos has held the top spot since June 2018, while tron has managed to stay in second place since February 2019.

Chinese businesses have been exploring blockchain with interest, Cointelegraph has reported. Last week, e-commerce giant Alibaba unveiled plans to integrate the technology into its intellectual property systems. Meanwhile, China’s e-commerce site JD.com has applied for more than 200 blockchain patents.