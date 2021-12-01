China’s crackdown on crypto is expanding into the metaverse and nonfungible tokens (NFT), an executive at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) recently implied.
Speaking at a national financial security summit, Gou Wenjun, director of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) unit at the PBoC, pointed to the risks associated with leaving the new trends of the crypto ecosystem, such as NFTs and the metaverse, unregulated. He claimed that, while people would use said digital assets for privacy and wealth appreciation, they are also prone to be used for illicit purposes such as money laundering and tax evasion.
The fast-paced innovation of the crypto world requires higher requirements in terms of risk supervision and governance, said the AML head, adding that the isolated nature of crypto, NFTs and metaverse-based items from the real world can be used as a money-laundering tool.
Suggesting an objective look at the evolution of virtual assets and the development of underlying technologies, Gou proposed to “clarify the division of supervisory responsibilities, improve the transparency of virtual assets, and explore the use of supervisory sandboxes to study and judge the essence and nature of virtual assets.”
As the second step, Gou said China should strengthen the monitoring and analysis of digital asset transactions. Banks and payment services that provide fiat-to-crypto gateways should authenticate senders and receivers with real names while improving the ability to identify suspicious transactions, he proposed.
The PBoC official suggested improving the application of new technologies and establishing a digital asset transaction traceability and scene tracking system. Such a system would apply artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies to label accounts that transact with probed addresses.
Lastly, Gou is open to improving cooperation among financial intelligence agencies worldwide to form an international coalition to fight crypto-related crimes. “The Anti-Money Laundering Center will continue to deepen information sharing and co-investigation cooperation with 60 overseas financial intelligence agencies,” he added.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight
Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change.
Binance Smart Chain implements ongoing burn like Ethereum’s EIP-1559
Binance successfully concluded the Bruno upgrade v1.1.5 earlier today. A burn mechanism is now implemented to reduce the circulating supply of Binance Coin.
XRP nodes run by Ripple fell out of sync for over 5 hours, disrupted wallet services
Public XRP ledger nodes “s1” and “s2” run by Ripple fell out of sync with the XRP ledger for over 5 hours yesterday. Non-custodial XRP wallet Xumm was not functioning well, disrupting usage and accessibility.
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?