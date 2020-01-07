- The authorities in China are set to launch their BSN in April of this year.
- Aiming to provide easy deployment of DLT applications via the network.
Chinese authorities have now detailed that the country’s Blockchain Services Network (BSN), which has been under development since last year, set to go live in April.
Its aim is to provide the masses with a platform to easily deploy their distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications. There will be the removal of having to create their own private networks, will officially commence operations in April 2020, according to Sina Finance on
A group of top firms in China, including China Mobile, a state-owned telecoms company, China UnionPay, China Merchants Bank and several others have been developing the Blockchain Service Network (BSN).
