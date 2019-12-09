Sources detail that the Chinese central bank are preparing the testing of its digital currency.

The testing will be taking place in two cites; Shenzhen and Suzhou.

China is set to commence testing its new digital currency electronic payment (DC/EP) in two cities of Shenzhen and Suzhou, according to sources.

Reports also suggest that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will become the first Central Bank in the world to introduce its digital currency. Additionally, details emerge that the PBoC is set to work with seven state-owned corporate entities to run this test: three telecoms companies and four financial institutions.

Sources details that the PBoC has reportedly introduced a competitive-scenario to enable the entities to develop innovative strategies for the successful test-run of the project.