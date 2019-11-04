China are open to where they sign the trade deal but are wary on giving the US too many concessions according to sources.
Equities are trading higher today after a flurry of positive trade-related headlines. The S&P 500 is well over the 3000 level as equities traders push after some positive sentiment.
In Asia and the Eurozone both the Shanghai Comp. and the German DAX are trading higher. Gold is holding up well but has just pushed through USD 1510 per ounce to the downside.
The AUD/USD & USD/JPY have also been bolstered by the aforementioned news too. With USD/JPY testing 108.50.
