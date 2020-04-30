China has recently approved 224 blockchain-based projects, which will soon go into production.

The approved projects include some major name brands such as Walmart China, Baidu and China Mobile.

China has approved another 224 blockchain-related projects, according to a recent announcement. Blockchain projects in the country must get approved to be added to the registry. The newly approved projects will soon go into production.

Around 40% of the 224 projects are from Beijing. The largest category was ‘fintech,’ which accounted for the 53 approved projects. Alice Crypto, a well-known Twitter personality in the cryptocurrency space, tweeted:

#China has just announced the 3rd batch list of #blockchain filings, 224 projects approved this time. Beijing projects account for nearly 40% of applications. There r 53 #Fintech blockchain projects which is the largest category, accounting for 1/4. -@AliceolaCrypto

Most of the approved projects were from well-known name brands in China. These included Walmart China, Baidu, JD, Alibaba, Suning, China Mobile, China Merchants Bank, among several others. While Walmart China gained approval for food safety tracing, China Merchants Bank gained five approvals for financial services.