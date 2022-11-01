Chiliz price steps out of a rising channel bolstered by increasing demand for the token.

Whales throw their support behind the Chiliz price rally.

A resistance highlighted between $0.24 and $0.25 could sabotage the move to $0.28.

Chiliz price is slowly and steadily navigating its way out of the bear market trap. The Sports and Fan Token is up 4% daily and has attracted slightly over $500 million in trading volume. Its bullish outlook can potentially tag $0.28 in the short term.

Chiliz price continues with bullish momentum

Chiliz price rebounded off support slightly above $0.16 into a V-shaped pattern. Recovery, however, followed the confines of a rising channel, with a bullish outlook to $0.28.

CHZ has since Monday traded above the channel’s midline – a move that could result in a faster breakout to $0.28. The same immediate support is in line to cushion bulls from sudden losses if the trend reverses from the channel’s upper boundary.

CHZ/USD eight-hour chart

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) gives buyers the upper hand. CHZ is sustaining a buy signal presented on October 21. The pressure behind the token will keep intensifying as long as the 12-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) (in blue) holds above the 26-day EMA (in orange).

It is important to wait for CHZ to break resistance at $0.24. Trades can be triggered slightly above this level for a sharp move to the next substantial hurdle at $0.28.

Whales put their weight behind bullish outlook on Chiliz price

Large volume holders with between 100,000 and 1,000,000 CHZ tokens have increased their risk appetite in the last month. This investor cohort now has 857 addresses compared to the 825 recorded on October 1.

The chart below shows that Chiliz price positively correlates to the whales’ activities – whether they are selling or buying. Therefore, in normal market conditions, CHZ could keep the bullish outlook intact as long as whales fill their bags.

Chiliz Supply Distribution

A break above $0.24 could prepare Chiliz for a much bigger battle between $0.24 and $0.25. According to IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model, nearly 2,000 addresses purchased approximately 955 million CHZ tokens in that range.

Chiliz IOMAP on-chain model

Investors must prepare to brace for the battle at this supply region as holders sell at their various breakeven points. In other words, if Chiliz price fails to break above this hurdle, a retracement to $0.23 or $0.20 would be more likely.