Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely

Chiliz price coils up inside a small pennant on the four-hour chart, signaling a volatile move.

This consolidation could result in a massive upswing due to the upcoming champions league matches.

Traders can expect a better entry for this long position due to the volatility surrounding the highly-anticipated Fed rate hike.

Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.

With CHZ and fan token’s history of rallying ahead of these matches, investors need to pay attention to Chiliz price.

Chiliz price notes a breakout

Chiliz price consolidated inside a symmetrical triangle setup between April 26 and May 3. CHZ created three lower highs and three higher lows. On May 3, the altcoin produced a decisive four-hour candlestick close above this setup, signaling a breakout.

If this bullish outlook continues to survive, which it will, investors can expect Chiliz price to rally 12% and tag the $0.143 hurdle. Beyond this level, CHZ could retest the four-hour barrier at $0.152.

A highly bullish case would see Chiliz price would tag the $0.171 hurdle, constituting a 35% gain for investors.

For a better entry, investors need to wait until after Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech on May 3 at 06:30 GMT.

CHZ/USDT 4-hour chart

While the Chiliz price shows an optimistic narrative in play, it could seriously go wrong if the Fed Chairman’s speech tanks the crypto markets. If Chiliz price flips the $0.123 hurdle without a recovery, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

In such a case, Chiliz price could attempt a retest of the $0.111 support level.