- The license will permit the CryptoMarket to provide services relating to purchase and sale of crypto assets in Estonia.
- The Exchange was subjected to an internal audit and a criminal background check as a part of the procedure.
CryptoMarket, Chile’s crypto trading platform, has recently obtained a license from the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The license will permit the exchange to provide services relating to the purchase and sale of crypto assets in the country.
The exchange, having 150,000 users and operating in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Europe, had to incorporate a representative in Estonia to obtain the license. CryptoMarket was subjected to an internal audit, a criminal background check and had to prove compliance with regulations about Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols and Anti Money Laundering (AML). Last year, Estonia tightened AML regulations regarding crypto trading.
Denise Valdivia, CryptoMarket’s COO, said:
Obtaining both licenses was hard and complex work for CryptoMarket, but the result warrants it.
Rafael Meruane, CryptoMarket’s CEO and co-founder, said:
Our vision of connecting more people to a new financial system needs innovative regulatory frameworks that enhance the creation of more competitive financial services, while at the same time granting the highest security standards for users and in that context. Regulation in Europe is significantly more advanced than in our region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: The harmonicity continues on the hourly chart
The market sentiment to a turn for the good today. Bitcoin has pushed higher against the dollar which is struggling in the FX world too. On the chart below, the price found resistance at the 1.618% extension which matched up with the 50% retracement.
Ripple Price Analysis: Some key levels are being broken today
XRP is looking positive on the intraday charts as sentiment is positive. From a technical point of view, the triangle formation has broken to the upside too. The retest and push higher was also a good positive confirmation.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD picks up some upside momentum
EOS is having a good session on Thursday and trades 6.35% higher. The price has broken the pattern of lower highs and lower lows after taking out 3.75. Next up is the psychological 4.00 level which has been sticky in the past.
Monero Price Analysis: Bullish chart pattern break could lead to higher prices
The Monero chart has started to push higher after half a month of bearishness. Now a lower high has been created and the previous wave high has been broken. The only concern is the fact that the volume is not too high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.