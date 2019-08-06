- Litecoin successfully reduced the reward per block mined from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC.
- “We are mining at a rate of a block every 1.4 minutes on average,” Lee’s tweet.
Litecoin founder, Charlie has been quite vocal in the recent past. Initially, Lee was hyping the community for completed Litecoin halving. Like Bitcoin Litecoin network’s rules state that mining rewards must be slashed in half every four years. On August 5, Litecoin successfully reduced the reward per block mined from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC.
Despite the drop in the rewards, Lee assured the community that the hashrate had not slumped. This means that miners are getting accustomed to the changes and have not shutdown their mining machines. In addition, block production has been much faster with less mining difficulty.
According to a tweeter message by Lee earlier today, post halving blocks had hit 504. This was roughly 21 hours after halving.
“Since the halving, 12 blocks have been found in 17 minutes. Seems like miners have not shut off their hashrate at all. Instead, we are mining at a rate of a block every 1.4 minutes on average, which is much faster than the expected 2.5 minutes. Litecoin network is healthy!”
In another tweet Lee said:
“504 blocks have been mined since the halving. This is 1/4 of the way to the next diff change. 21.65 hrs has elapsed since the halving. Normally on average it takes 21 hrs for 504 blocks. This means 97% of pre-halving hashrate still mining LTC. Next diff change in ~2.7 days.”
In addition to that, Lee doubled down the crypto saying that “Litecoin is a great store of value also! While replying to a tweet by Anthony Pompliano.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD double-bottom pattern propels price past $12,200
Bitcoin skyrocketed to new monthly highs during the European session on Tuesday. Piercing $12,000 is strikingly impressive for an asset that plunged to lows close to $9,000 last month.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD attempts to recover above $12.00 after strong sell-off
NEO hit the intraday low at $11.69 and recovered towards $11.80 by the time of writing. The 18th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $838 million has lost over 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.