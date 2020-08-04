ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD eying up $10 after consecutive breakouts

LINK/USD is currently trading at $9.54 after peaking at $9.75 earlier.

Bulls are in control and have managed to recover from an extended consolidation period.

ChainLink had a massive breakout on July 6 going from a low of $4.7 to 6.58 in just three days. A week later, LINK managed to climb to $8.89 establishing a robust daily uptrend. After 10 days of consolidation, buyers defended the daily 26-EMA and continued with the uptrend above $9.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

Bulls have been defending the 12-EMA almost a dozen times in a row and were able to finally see a breakout above $9. They got continuation shortly after peaking at $9.75 before a small pullback.