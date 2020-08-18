Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD drops 27% but it’s still in a daily uptrend

After hitting $20 for the first time ever LINK saw a massive pullback down to $15.

The pullback is considered healthy as the breakout was extreme.

ChainLink is currently under healthy consolidation and has bounced from the daily 12-EMA at $15.35.

LINK/USD daily chart

ChainLink is still in a robust daily uptrend and would need to lose $12 to shift towards a downtrend. ChainLink bulls are happy with the recent pullback which establishes a new level of support on the way up.

The daily RSI has cooled off and the MACD is getting closer to a bearish cross. The trading volume of ChainLink is starting to pick up again.