Chainlink price stalls 15% rally as LINK consolidates

- Chainlink price keeps consolidating as buyers and sellers are being pushed toward each other.
- LINK sees a few elements favoring a bullish end result.
- Expect a jump higher toward $8.20 once the consolidation ends.
Chainlink (LINK) price is still stuck in the overall consolidation that has started since the end of March. With the longer-term red descending trend line on the top side, bears are keeping a strict regime on LINK’s price action refraining from breaking out preemptively. On the downside there are plenty of bullish forces at hand that could be holding the key to unlocking this consolidation with a bullish breakout soon.
Chainlink price still favors the upside with $8.20 as target
Chainlink price is still advancing in its consolidation phase as both buyers and sellers are slowly but surely being pushed toward each other. Lower highs and higher lows are converging, and soon a firm breakout will be the end result. On the topside, the red descending trend line is the challenge at hand to break, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tilts lower toward the oversold area.
LINK bulls will then use that drop in RSI to start buying in heavy chunks with additional elements in their camp. The 55-day Simple Moving Average and the monthly pivot near $7.11 are perfect pinpoints for bulls to enter. Expect to see the green supporting trend line to trigger that final bounce that will see a breakout trade, could move as high as $8.20 with the monthly R1 as a firm resistance.
LINK/USD 4H-chart
Red lights need to be activated in case LINK price drops below $7.00 however. That would mean that the bullish supportive measures are not working and the 200-day SMA needs to step in to save the day. In case even the 200-day SMA cannot provide the needed support, a big drop lower towards $6.40 could unfold.
