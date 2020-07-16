- Chainlink (LINK) has reversed from the recent top.
- Bitfinex whale says the sell-off is imminent and calls LINK a shitcoins.
- The technical picture implies that the coin is at the beginning of a major sell-off.
Chainlink (LINK) topped at $8.8999 on Wednesday, July 15, and reversed to the downside. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $8.1327, down nearly 4.5% since the start of the day. Despite the retreat, LINK is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday; however, the bearish momentum is gaining traction, which means LINK is at risk to extend the decline later during the day.
Bifinex whale has a bad feeling about LINK
Chainlink experienced a strong rally in recent days, however, this bubble is about to burst, one of the largest cryptocurrency traders on Bitfinex warns. A whale, known as Joe007, says that LINK is still a “shitcoin,” no matter how high and fast it grows.
“Each instance of shitcoin FOMO creates concentrated riches for its few peddlers and widespread losses for a new generation of shitcoin bagholders,” he said in a response to a Twitter thread on LINKUSD.
His comments stirred a wave of angry comments within the community; however, Joe007 is famous for his contradictory stance on many subjects.
LINK/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LINK's price is still moving within an upside trend with the local support created by an upward-looking 1-hour SMA50 at $8.00. A sustainable move below this area will worsen the short-term technical picture and bring 1-hour SMA100 at $7.60 into focus. This area may slow down the correction; however, if it is broken, the sell-off may extend to $7.00 and $5.80 ( the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band). A move towards this area will reverse most of the recent gains and trigger more panic selling.
Considering the downward-looking RSI on a daily chart, the bearish scenario looks likely at this stage, which means the LINK's FOMO is about to morph into FUD.
LINK/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
