Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery

- Chainlink shallow recovery hits a dead end at $2.80 as bears take back control.
- The 61.8% Fib level is in line to offer support in the event declines extend beneath $2.6.
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas. As discussed earlier today, Stellar is up 8% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, LINK has corrected higher 4.3%.
The tow-hour chart shows Chainlink trading above the trendline support. The ascending trendline has been significant in the recovery witnessed over the last week. The cryptoasset tested $3.2 but formed a high at $3.17. A correction from the monthly high embraced the support offered by the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $3.17 to a swing low of $1.52.
The shallow recovery hit a dead end at $2.8 but immediate support is provided by 100 Moving Average (MA) currently at $2.7. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is retreating even before hitting overbought levels. This signals rising selling pressure, besides the 50 MA has crossed below the long-term 100 MA.
LINK/USD two-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000
Bitcoin is hovering above $9,100 on Friday in the course of the European session. Following the rejection at $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin has had an affinity for levels around $9,000. The consolidation in a tight range between $9,000 ...
Stellar stands out in a bearish market after gaining 8%
Stellar is defiantly bullish on Friday at the beginning of the European session. The digital asset has spiked over 8% on the day following a correction above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart.
Bitcoin Cash consolidates in a flag formation as market volatility increases
BCH/USD has gone down from $283.55 to $280.50 in the early hours of Friday as the bears remain in control of the market. The price had crept above the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was overvalued.
Litecoin stalls after a perfect falling wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin price is back under $60, although the recent recovery movement touched $64.81 (short-term supply zone). The recovery followed a general uptrend in the market mainly driven by the king of cryptos, Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.