Chainlink Market Update: LINK/USD bulls come back as popular investor calls it a “bubble waiting to burst”

- Cryptocurrency investor “CryptoWhale” has warned people about the hype around Chainlink.
- According to the investor, Chainlink is a bubble waiting to burst.
- They said that the current events are mirroring what happened after the historic bull run in 2017.
Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency project has made a lot of noise in recent times. However, “CryptoWhale,” an investor and an entrepreneur, recently took to Twitter to warn people not to fall for the coin’s hype. They said that LINK’s present dynamics are very similar to what happened with altcoins in 2017.
During the 2017 ICO bubble, 99% of Altcoins did exactly what #ChainLink is doing now:— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) August 14, 2020
1. Grows rapidly
2. Becomes Overbought
3. Everyone FOMO's in
4. Huge Sell Off
5. Price corrects 99%
6. Noobs baghold
Don't be fooled. Price =/= True Value! pic.twitter.com/n1YOLsfEyn
CryptoWhale emphasized six factors that make Chainlink a bubble waiting to burst. In their opinion, cryptocurrencies such as these grow too fast, are overbought, create huge FOMO, lead to huge sell-off, have a 99% price correction and leave unsuspecting buyers holding large amounts of digital assets with diminishing value.
The entrepreneur noted that this is exactly what happened in 2017. After the historic cryptocurrency bull run, a dumping season followed, resulting in some of the altcoins losing over 95% of their all-time high value. The sentiment expressed by CryptoWhale has received mixed responses from people. While some people backed the coin, others agreed with the opinion shared on Twitter.
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK/USD bulls stepped back in following two consecutive bearish days. The price has so far gone up from $16.88 to $17.37. The bulls will want to enter the $20-zone by crossing the $19.25 resistance level. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $16.88, $13.75 and $12.85 (SMA 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
