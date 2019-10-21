- LINK goes to stratosphere amid range-bound market
- Chainlink’s partnership with Constellation Network might have added to market optimism.
The LINK price recovered from the recent low of $2.19 to trade at $2.53 by press time.
Chainlink (LINK), now the 15th largest coin with the current market value of $903 million has been outperforming other top altcoins recently. The coin has been growing since Sunday and gained over 10% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LINK/USD is changing hands at $2.53, off the recent high registered at $2.97 on October 9. LINK is most actively traded on Binance and Coinbase.
What’s behind the spectacular growth
The recent news about Chainlink being integrated with Constellation Network to combine big data solutions with DLT (distributed Ledger Technology) might have supported the price increase.
The Constellation Network is a provider of communication protocols and infrastructure solutions for corporate clients, including the United States Air Force. Chainlink develops customizable API middleware solutions to will facilitate smart contracts adoption by large companies.
Under the partnership, Constellation will become an oracle node on the Chainlink Platform.
"Poor quality data costs businesses nearly $700B a year or 30% of an average company's revenues. Groundbreaking technologies, like Constellation and Chainlink, are approaching the big data space with decentralized, secure, and novel solutions to big problems." Benjamin Jorgensen, CEO, and Co-Founder of Constellation Network commented.
"The collaboration showcases two blockchain companies with the aim of setting new standards around data while driving real-world adoption of distributed ledger technology."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.