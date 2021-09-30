CFTC ramps up crypto regulation efforts as 14 crypto companies face charges

Over a dozen digital asset firms face charges from the US CFTC as the country ramps up crypto regulation efforts.

Twelve companies were accused of failing to register with the regulatory agency.

The CFTC claims that two crypto entities have made false and misleading claims of registration.

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed charges against over a dozen digital asset companies, stating that they have either made misleading statements or failed to register with the regulatory agency.

Twelve crypto firms failed to register with CFTC

According to the CFTC’s press release, 12 of the entities are acting as futures commission merchants (FCMs) but failed to register with the Commission. The regulator also stated that these firms offered customers the opportunity to purchase binary options based on the value of commodities, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Two other companies were accused of having made false and misleading claims of having registered with the CFTC and a National Futures Association (NFA) membership.

Financial regulators in the United States have been increasingly tightening regulations on cryptocurrencies in the past year. While the CFTC has taken more of a backseat in overseeing digital asset regulations in the past than the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commission has recently shown signs of a change.

Earlier this week, leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken agreed to settle a fine of $1.25 million for charges put forward by the CFTC, claiming that the firm failed to register as an FCM and offered illegal margined crypto transaction services. The digital asset platform has limited its margin on its products since June of this year.

CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump stated that it might be difficult for cryptocurrency firms to comply with current regulations, given that the guidance around certain issues including digital assets, lack clarity. She added that a rule-maker procedure would be added to provide additional clarity of “rules of the road” for other digital asset companies in the future.

The SEC, on the other hand, continues to highlight and push for the need for a tighter grip on digital asset regulation. The agency’s chairman, Gary Gensler, recently reiterated a warning about the current state of the cryptocurrency market.

He added that crypto trading platforms would be more likely to succeed if they follow regulations under existing tax compliance, money laundering and insider trading laws. He further explained that his view is that digital asset trading would benefit from more precise guidelines.