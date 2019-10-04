Asset managers hold 70 longs vs 31 short contracts with the shorts being trimmed by 69 contracts.

Leveraged fund trim 353 longs vs 447 shorts but shorts are still ahead at 2063 vs 1298.

Bitcoin bulls finally get some good news as asset managers increase longs by 28 contracts. This now means as of 1st October long positions held are 70 vs 31 shorts.

Leverage funds are still short as 1298 are long vs the total of 2063 shorts. Its not all bad nows on this front as the total change in the week favoured the long side after 353 longs were trimmed vs 447 shorts.

The spot Bitcoin price has now consolidated after the fall on 24th September. There is now a range between 7701.00 and 8535.00 which has been building over the last week.