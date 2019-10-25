Asset managers hold 163 longs vs 31 shorts.

Leverage funds show 950 longs vs 1,714 shorts.

On the change front, asset managers trimmed 47 long positions vs chopping 118 shorts. Leveraged funds cut 236 longs vs shorts who cut 317 short positions.

The overall position is still in favour of the longs at the asset managers. On the leverage funds, the shorts are winning

On Friday the price of Bitcoin pushed higher today by over 16% after the dramatic fall on Thursday. Now the 8,826.00 consolidation high is being challenged.