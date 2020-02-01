During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Heath Tarbert, Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said that they could soon see Ethereum Futures. "As things start to migrate into the commodity space, we will see even more.”

Tarbert also said that he would like to see the United States become a leader in blockchain technology and the digital asset space. "I want to encourage innovation," Tarbert added and reminded that both Bitcoin and Ethereum fall into the CFTC's jurisdiction.