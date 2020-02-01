During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Heath Tarbert, Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said that they could soon see Ethereum Futures. "As things start to migrate into the commodity space, we will see even more.”
Tarbert also said that he would like to see the United States become a leader in blockchain technology and the digital asset space. "I want to encourage innovation," Tarbert added and reminded that both Bitcoin and Ethereum fall into the CFTC's jurisdiction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
