Centrapay users in Australia and New Zealand can now purchase soft drinks using crypto

Digital asset integrator, Centrapay, has partnered with Coca-Cola Amatil to allow Australia and New Zealand residents to buy soft drinks from vending machines using crypto. Coca-Cola Amatil is the largest bottler and distributor in the Asia Pacific region. It supports 140 brands and has over 270 million consumers. Centrapay users can now use their Sylo Smart Wallet to pay for items via digital currency.

The partnership leverages Centrapay’s robust digital asset-centric platform to facilitate easy and efficient shopping experiences. Centrapay aims to bridge the gap between brands and individuals to increase revenue and operational efficiency for merchants.

Furthermore, by taking advantage of the benefits of digital assets (like intangibility), the partnership ensures minimum physical interaction with the machines. The touchless user experience is proving to be an important aspect amid the global outbreak of COVID-19.

