The Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker shows the evolution towards central bank sponsored digital currencies.
Nearly 80% of central banks are engaged in work related to national digital currencies, according to a 2020 Bank of International Settlements survey.
Last month, China announced a pilot project of its digital Yuan in four cities. This month, the US is considering implementing a digital dollar.
Country Specifics
Digital Currencies are Coming
There are advantages to digital currencies especially in terms of payments.
But the push for digital currencies is also nefarious. Governments can and will track every penny of every person 100% of the time.
And when in place, digital currencies open up new avenues of control especially in regards to negative interest rates and wealth taxes.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
