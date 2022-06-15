The combination of macro headwinds and over-leveraged yield strategies has resulted in the forced selling of cryptocurrencies in the last few days, wiping more than $200 billion in value from the digital asset market, FSInsight said in a report on Tuesday.
The “takedown of terraUSD (UST) and Celsius is long-term constructive for the industry,” wrote the head of digital asset strategy, Sean Farrell.
“Such public displays of ignorant capital destruction are often overlooked in the traditional finance industry (or take a very long time to unwind),” the note said, fortunately crypto markets have the benefit of “iterating and improving at a more rapid pace.
”In regard to Celsius, if yield generation strategies are too good to be true, that is because they probably are, FSInsight said, adding that the crypto lender was “notorious for promoting ‘risk-free’ yields on client assets,” which required huge amounts of leverage coupled with risky and illiquid staking mechanisms.
The difference between owned and custodied assets only becomes evident during times of market distress, the report said, and many Celsius users who thought they owned their assets found themselves unable to withdraw during this period of increased market volatility, it added.
“In a tight environment, leverage becomes a dangerous double-edged sword that can strike when you least expect,” the note added.
FSInsight says it is still constructive on crypto prices in the second half of the year, and says this is the time for medium to long-term investors to consider allocating to bitcoin (BTC) more aggressively.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three Arrows Capital reportedly facing insolvency, crypto bubble is bursting
Three Arrows Capital, one of the biggest cryptocurrency hedge funds in the world, is triggering more risk-averse headlines on Wednesday, causing the entire cryptocurrency to keep falling with it.
Bitcoin price testing key $20,000 level ahead of crucial Fed meeting
Bitcoin price has not caught a break in the past week, with Wednesday's dismal price action making it the eighth consecutive day trading in the red. BTC has tested the psychological $20,000 level during the European session.
Ethereum price collapse continues as crypto winter triggers huge snowball effect
Ethereum price continues its rout on Wednesday as it tests the psychological $1,000 mark. ETH is seeing again +10% losses over the past 24 hours, which adds up to a 40% value reduction over the past week.
This upcoming event could crush SafeMoon price
SafeMoon (SFM) price is set to drop further after the market has tried to push against the current downtrend since last week. Unfortunately, a bounce off $0.000342750 was not enough and looked set to get another retest on the back of a significant catalyst this evening.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.