- Celsius has confirmed the completion of its restructuring proceedings.
- The bankrupt crypto lender will pay out over $3 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat to its creditors and create a Bitcoin mining company owned by these creditors.
- Key momentum indicators show that CEL holders have gradually accumulated more tokens in anticipation of this move.
Celsius Network announced on Wednesday that it had completed its bankruptcy proceedings. Further to its approved restructuring plan, the company will distribute more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat to its creditors and create a Bitcoin mining company.
Celsius begins to pay its creditors
Former crypto lender Celsius Network (CEL) announced the completion of its bankruptcy proceedings in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the press release, the now-defunct lending company said that under the court-approved plan, it would distribute more than $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency and fiat currency to its creditors and create a Bitcoin mining named “Ionic Digital, Inc.,” which will be owned by these creditors.
Prior to this, Celsius, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2022, had undergone the process of recalling and rebalancing its assets, during which it unstaked a significant amount of its Ether (ETH) holdings.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 26, on-chain sleuth Lookonchain noted that the now-inoperative crypto lender transferred a total of 459,561 Ethereum (ETH), equivalent to $1.014 billion, to a number of exchanges for onward sales.
Celsius transferred 459,561 $ETH($1.014B) out 9 hrs ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 26, 2024
297,454 $ETH($656.5M) → #CoinbasePrime
146,507 $ETH ($323.3M) → #PaxosTreasury
7,800 $ETH($17.2M) → #FalconX
7,800 $ETH($17.2M) → #Coinbase.
And #Celsius still has 62,468 $ETH($139M) left.https://t.co/O71a2LfeKg pic.twitter.com/adcxQA3POn
According to Lookonchain, Celsius still held 62,468 ETH after these withdrawals, valued at $142 million at the coin’s current price.
As outlined in its approved restructuring plan, the sale of its ETH holdings is to ensure that Celsius has enough liquidity to offset its liabilities to its creditors.
According to its initial bankruptcy filing, Celsius owes $4.7 billion to more than 100,000 creditors.
CEL accumulation climbs
At press time, CEL trades at $0.17. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the token’s value has plummeted by 27% since the year began.
However, an assessment of CEL’s momentum indicators on the daily chart showed a slight uptick in token accumulation in the last two weeks. This indicated that investors have gradually bought CEL tokens as Celsius conducted the sale of its ETH holdings since the year began.
The token’s Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), which measures the flow of money into or out of the asset, has risen 1.01% in the last ten days. When an asset’s ADL climbs, it suggests that buying pressure is high.
The rise in CEL accumulation was further confirmed by its Money Flow Index (MFI), which stood at 57.66 at the time of writing. In an uptrend at press time, it signaled a steady demand for CEL.
According to on-chain data from Santiment, in the last week alone, the daily count of addresses involved in transactions involving CEL has risen by 117%. Likewise, the number of new addresses created daily to trade the altcoin has increased by 125%.
As buying pressure gained momentum in the past few weeks, the bulls successfully pushed out the bears. According to readings from CEL’s Directional Movement Index (DMI), its positive directional index (green) crossed above its negative directional index (red) on January 20.
When an asset’s positive directional index rests above its negative directional index, it signifies that buying pressure significantly outpaces coin sell-offs.
However, at press time, the red line geared to cross above the green line, signaling that the bears might be fighting to regain market control.
CEL/USDT 1-day chart
As Celsius begins to repay its creditors, market sentiment trailing its CEL token is expected to improve, which might lead to an uptick in value.
