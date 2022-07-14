Celsius Network's mining unit, which said in March it planned to go public, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, along with its parent company, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
The mining unit of the troubled lender said in March it had filed a confidential S-1 draft registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to take the company public. At the time shares of most publicly traded crypto mining companies were tumbling, with the broader market selloff.
Fast forward to summer, with the continued bear market, miners were forced to sell their mined Bitcoins to pay for their operating costs and some industry participants expected lot of miners to turn to M&A to survive the down turn as some faced debt crisis. Celsius Mining's bankruptcy filing is likely to be another blow to investor sentiment in the mining sector.
Celsius Mining's IPO process wasn't a successful option as investors couldn't get past the possibility of litigation risk while the parent company paused customer withdrawals and faced bankruptcy, according to a person familiar with the mining unit's IPO process.
The unit also faced similar investor sentiment while seeking potential "rescue financing" which would bail out the miner, if the IPO fell apart, according to the person, who didn't want to be identified.
Celsius Mining has been active in the industry via investing and lending as well as helping host the miners to which it lends. In March, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Mawson (MIGI) signed a 100-megawatt co-location and $20 million debt deal with Celsius Mining.
Last year Celsius Mining said it invested a total of $500 million for its Bitcoin mining operations in North America.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 35% rally
Dogecoin price shows its plans after tagging an inflection point that could trigger a run-up. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to the buy zone and how DOGE reacts to it.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price shows a bounce off the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.0000098. SHIB could drop 15% if the immediate support level at $0.0000098 is breached. A flip of the $0.0000139 hurdle into a support floor will invalidate this bearish outlook.
Will the CRO price show any profit in July?
Crypto.com price shows weakness during the second trading week of July. Although the bullish scenario has not been invalidated, market conditions warrant consideration of an alternative scenario.
Terra's LUNA price hits target 1, should the bears hold or reverse?
Terra's LUNA price accomplishes the short-term bearish trade setup written on July 6. It is best to take profit as market conditions could get volatile.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.