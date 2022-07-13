The troubled lender lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to investors, DFR said.
Celsius Network, the troubled crypto lender, “is deeply insolvent,” alleged the U.S. state of Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation (DFR), noting that the lender lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to account holders and other creditors.
“Celsius deployed customer assets in a variety of risky and illiquid investments, trading, and lending activities,” the DFR said in a statement. “Celsius compounded these risks by using customer assets as collateral for additional borrowing to pursue leveraged investment strategies,” the statement added.
Celsius is one of the crypto lenders facing financial troubles in the latest liquidity crisis in crypto. It suspended withdrawals starting June 12, cut jobs and hired restructuring experts to advise on its financial situation.
Earlier on Tuesday, the lender said that it fully paid off its debt on the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, freeing up $26 million in tokens as part of its latest debt restructuring maneuver. It also moved $418 million in staked ether or “'stETH” to an unknown wallet.
Last week, CoinDesk reported that Celsius fully paid off and closed its loan on Maker, one of the largest DeFi lending protocols, and freed up $440 million of collateral pledged against the loan, denominated in wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) tokens. Additionally, on Tuesday, the crypto lender reduced its debt by $95 million on Aave and freed up 410,000 stETH tokens, worth $426 million at the time of publishing, also reported by CoinDesk.
The DFR believes that Celsius has been engaged in “an unregistered securities offering” by offering cryptocurrency interest accounts to retail investors. Celsius also lacks a money transmitter license, DFR alleges, noting that it means Celsius was operating largely without regulatory oversight, until recently.
Furthermore, the lender also failed to register its interest accounts as securities, leading to lack of risk disclosures to depositors and other creditors.
Due to the culmination of the concerns about Celsius, DFR has joined a multistate investigation of the lender, according to the statement.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Being Wrong Is Healthy, Staying Wrong Is Deadly!
The crypto market shows early evidence that "Crypto Season" will not commence. Although the call was made for bullish volatility, new evidence suggests Market Makers are not done enticing traders to join the sideways range before further drops occur.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor.
Why Solana price is hanging by a thread
Solana (SOL) price is under pressure from Europe after news that the European Union created a framework for cryptocurrencies, limiting the possibility to make payouts towards investors without being taxed and making it more difficult for Europeans to invest in cryptocurrencies overall.
Ethereum transaction fee hits lowest point in two years on layer 2 big launch
Arbitrum Nova, the chain facilitating ultra-low-cost transactions, went live on July 11. Developers can deploy applications and solutions ahead of the chain’s public launch. Ethereum price is ready to recoup losses and begin recovery.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.