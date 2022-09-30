Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy.
The move comes after Celsius's former CEO Alex Mashinsky declared that the company had borrowed money from Equities First, and when they attempted to repay the loans Equities First was unable to return their collateral. Mashinsky said that Celsius is still owed $439 million from Equities First.
The creditors are seeking information regarding the loan agreements between Celsius and Equities First, any transfer of cash or crypto between Celsius and the lender, and also the reason behind Equities First inability to payback the $439 million collateral to Celsius.
Celsius was one of the crypto firms to collapse due to the market downturn earlier this year and has been struggling to payback its creditors. The lending firm was looking at a number of ways to payback its debt, including IOU (“I Owe You”) tokens and selling off its stablecoin holdings.
On Thursday, Texas state agencies raised objects to Celsius' plan to sell off the stablecoin holdings. The potential stablecoin sale is scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 6 in New York.
It was also recently reported that FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried could bid on the bankrupt crypto bank’s assets.
At press time, Celsius's native token CEL was down nearly 0.5% at $1.45.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
The best level for buyers before Polkadot price rallies 45%
Polkadot price has been hovering below a previously formed range for quite some time. The recent venture below a level has led to a bottom reversal formation that could result in a swift rally. Investors could get a window to purchase DOT at a discount.
XRP rallies by 12% as court orders SEC to produce documents from Hinman’s speech
The SEC vs. Ripple Labs case has been one of the biggest stories stemming from the crypto market. However, the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not only about to come to an end two years since its beginning but might also see Ripple Labs win it.
Ethereum Classic price is setting up for a sharp rally to $33, here's what traders...
Ethereum classic could make a surprise move to the upside if market conditions persist. Ethereum Classic could see a spike to the upside. The bulls are attempting to regain the support of the 8-day exponential moving average.
About $1.2 billion worth of Litecoin could turn profitable if LTC rallies to this price level
Litecoin might not be the flagbearer of the crypto market like Bitcoin or the constant center of attention like Ethereum and Cardano. However, LTC still manages to make it into the list of cryptocurrencies held by the majority.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.