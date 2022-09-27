- Alex Mashinsky resigned as Celsius Network CEO but will continue to support the company.
- Last month, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) suspended Celsius’ lender’s license following 55,000 violations of the California Financing Law (CFL).
- In the wake of the CEO resignation, Celsius’ native token CEL marked a huge red wick extending by 20% in the red.
The May and June’s crash took a toll on the entire crypto market, some more than others. Celsius Network was amongst the most affected crypto organizations as the crash led to the bankruptcy of the company. Months after the filing, the company’s CEO decided to call it quits.
Celsius keeps falling
Holding over $25 billion worth of assets under its management, Celsius Network was one of the biggest crypto lending companies in the space.
However, around June, all deposits and withdrawals were suspended following the discovery of a $2.85 billion gap in the organization’s balance sheets. Since then, Celsius Network has been attempting to pay off its loans.
Throughout this period, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Alex Mashinsky, acted as the face of Celsius Network, taking the heat and making statements on behalf of the organization. This came to an end on September 27, after Alex publicly submitted his letter of resignation from the Celsius Network.
Calling his role as CEO an increasing distraction, Alex stated,
“I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today. Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”
He went on to say that despite his decision, he would continue to support the company as well as other advisors to ensure a successful reorganization.
Celsius Network’s trouble hasn’t completely dissipated yet as, just last month, following bankruptcy, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) suspended its lending license.
According to a regulatory exam, Celsius Lending was alleged of 55,000 violations of the California Financing Law (CFL).
Impact on CEL
The native token of the Celsius Network, CEL, took a hit just as Alex Mashinsky’s resignation was announced, with the altcoin falling by almost 20% during the intra-day trading hours. Although recovering soon after, CEL could be seen trading at $1.37.
CEL USD 24-hour price chart
Regardless, CEL is still testing the last standing Simple Moving Average (SMA) as support at the time of writing. If the token loses the 100-day SMA (blue line) as support, it could note some decline in price going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed’s Powell calls for proper crypto regulations as Bitcoin price shoots beyond $20,000
Bitcoin price is exploring highs above $20,000 on Tuesday after holding support at $18,800 for nearly four days. Green sprouts are noticeable across the market, led by Uniswap price’s 16.70% move to $6.60
Ethereum price eyes $1,450 as post-Merge tax problems arise
Ethereum price shows a steady climb over the last twelve hours as a direct consequence of the sudden spike in Bitcoin price, which influences the whole crypto market.
XRP price cools off before preparing for its next 100% rally
XRP price shows an interesting development in the lower time frame that hints at a potential retracement. The higher time frame scenario also entertains the possibility of a deeper pullback after its recent explosive move.
MATIC Price Prediction: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.