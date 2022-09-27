Alex Mashinsky resigned as Celsius Network CEO but will continue to support the company.

Last month, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) suspended Celsius’ lender’s license following 55,000 violations of the California Financing Law (CFL).

In the wake of the CEO resignation, Celsius’ native token CEL marked a huge red wick extending by 20% in the red.

The May and June’s crash took a toll on the entire crypto market, some more than others. Celsius Network was amongst the most affected crypto organizations as the crash led to the bankruptcy of the company. Months after the filing, the company’s CEO decided to call it quits.

Celsius keeps falling

Holding over $25 billion worth of assets under its management, Celsius Network was one of the biggest crypto lending companies in the space.

However, around June, all deposits and withdrawals were suspended following the discovery of a $2.85 billion gap in the organization’s balance sheets. Since then, Celsius Network has been attempting to pay off its loans.

Throughout this period, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Alex Mashinsky, acted as the face of Celsius Network, taking the heat and making statements on behalf of the organization. This came to an end on September 27, after Alex publicly submitted his letter of resignation from the Celsius Network.

Calling his role as CEO an increasing distraction, Alex stated,

“I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today. Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”

He went on to say that despite his decision, he would continue to support the company as well as other advisors to ensure a successful reorganization.

Celsius Network’s trouble hasn’t completely dissipated yet as, just last month, following bankruptcy, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) suspended its lending license.

According to a regulatory exam, Celsius Lending was alleged of 55,000 violations of the California Financing Law (CFL).

Impact on CEL

The native token of the Celsius Network, CEL, took a hit just as Alex Mashinsky’s resignation was announced, with the altcoin falling by almost 20% during the intra-day trading hours. Although recovering soon after, CEL could be seen trading at $1.37.

CEL USD 24-hour price chart

Regardless, CEL is still testing the last standing Simple Moving Average (SMA) as support at the time of writing. If the token loses the 100-day SMA (blue line) as support, it could note some decline in price going forward.