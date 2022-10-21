A new experiment shows central bank digital currency (CBDC) can work with private stablecoins, even if intermediary operators go bust, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said Friday.
Private stablecoins are designed to maintain stable values relative to a reference currency like the U.S. dollar or an asset like gold, while CBDCs are digital versions of sovereign currencies.
Project Aurum – named after the Latin word for gold – shows CBDC used by retail customers can be private and flexible, said its architects, who also include the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub and a research institute.
“Project Aurum has made a number of ground-breaking achievements,” said the study. “We have no doubt that the Aurum prototype will catalyze and inspire the global quest for the most suitable rCBDC [retail CBDC] architecture.”
Over 100 jurisdictions worldwide are looking into issuing a CBDC, according to the Atlantic Council, and experiments are taking place across the world.
Those projects often assume banks or other payment companies would intermediate the service. Crucially, Aurum also tested out a system where regular shoppers don't get their hands directly on CBDC, but instead use private stablecoins – in the same way modern-day card payments use commercial bank money backed up by central bank guarantees.
“Bringing CBDC-backed stablecoins to life has never been done before,” the study said. “The system developed for the CBDC-backed stablecoins is unique and can be useful” for central banks, it added.
Funds were made traceable on the prototype so customers could get their money back if the intermediary goes bust – but it would still safeguard privacy through the use of pseudonyms, the study said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.
Pressure in stocks and gold weighs on Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.