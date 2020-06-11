Cardano Price Forecast: Cardano at the helm of crypto recovery as searche interest on Google surge

- Cardano becomes the topic of discussion and anticipation ahead of Shelly network upgrade.
- On-chain activity, Google searches, and social engagement reveal the growing interest in the digital asset.
Cardano has continued to outperform most of the major cryptocurrencies in the market. The marvelous performance commenced after the network’s founder, Charles Hoskinson announced that the much-awaited Shelly upgrade was nearing its launch. Apart from the price jumping above $0.09, ADA’s market cap has also grown significantly to the extent of displacing Tezos (XTZ) from the tenth spot. At the time of writing, Cardano has a market cap of $2.17 billion after attracting $304 million in trading volume. Its closest rival, Tezos is now in the 11th spot with a market cap of $2.12 billion.
Search interest for Cardano shoots up
The search interest for ADA is at the highest level since January according to Google Trends. The rise in the interest is attributed to the expected network overhaul that is set to push Cardano’s decentralization a notch higher. Moreover, there has been a surge in the network’s on-chain activity as investors get ready for the Shelly upgrade.
The most intriguing feature of the Shelly upgrade is the support for staking. At the momentum, the network has opened the testing to the public. Anyone with the ability to operate a node has been asked to join the public testnet. In addition to that, Cardano hopes to rival platforms such as Ethereum by introducing smart contracts support.
According to the data from, LunarCRUSH, an analytics platform, social interest has increased massively, with more than 6,000 social media posts directly mentioning ADA in less than a day. Moreover, LunarCRUSH metrics found more than 10.7 million posts, comments, and retweets as well as favorites related to Cardano.
Cardano addresses on the rise
The number of ADA addresses are also on a spike according to data by IntoTheBlock on June 6. At the time of the release, there were 385,080 addresses holding Cardano. This number is the highest in the history of the digital asset. Institutional investment in Cardano has also not been left behind as the firm found that over $7 billion worth of ADA had been moved by large scale holders on May 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.