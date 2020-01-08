Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD breaks and stays above a critical descending trend line

- ADA/USD has decent momentum and room for further bullish price action, following critically breached resistance.
- Fundamentals around the Cardano foundation remain encouraging, given recent comments from the founder.
Cardano’s ADA is running with decent upside momentum, following a critical descending trend line breach. The price was being capped by this resistance which had been in play since 19 September.
The market bulls broke above the noted resistance on 6 January and has managed to stay above. It is an encouraging technical development for further buying momentum, with room for more to the upside.
Recently, Charles Hoskison the founder of Cardano, was speaking highly of the foundation’s developments. He said that ADA will be the most predominant force in the cryptocurrency space by the end of 2020. He is also expecting it to become a true social operating system.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
